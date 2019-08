New at Texans home games: $5 'Touchdown deals' and new bites

12-oz. water: $2

Pregame domestic beer in Bud Light Plaza: $2.50

12-oz. domestic draft beer: $5

Coca-Cola Combo - Popcorn and Coke: $5

Coca-Cola Combo - Nachos and Coke: $5

Coca-Cola Combo - Hot Dog and Coke: $5

Palais Royal : $20 off $50 on almost everything in the store, valid on the day after a Texans win. Must say or use code "GOTEXANS" at checkout.

: $20 off $50 on almost everything in the store, valid on the day after a Texans win. Must say or use code "GOTEXANS" at checkout. Mattress Firm : 40% off the Texans Mattress and 20% off other items, valid two days after a Texans win. Must say "Texans Win" at a Houston-area store.

: 40% off the Texans Mattress and 20% off other items, valid two days after a Texans win. Must say "Texans Win" at a Houston-area store. Papa John's : 50% off any pizza order - any size, any topping, valid day after a Texans win. Must use promo code "TEXANS" for online order.

: 50% off any pizza order - any size, any topping, valid day after a Texans win. Must use promo code "TEXANS" for online order. Jack in the Box: Free Jumbo Jack with drink purchase, valid day after Texans score two touchdowns. Visit a Houston-area location.

EMBED >More News Videos Calder Hodge, who wants to become the first double amputee to play QB in the NFL, tossed the pigskin with Texans star J.J. Watt.

EMBED >More News Videos Deshaun Watson makes wish come true for boy battling leukemia

EMBED >More News Videos In a special moment captured in Green Bay, Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, whose son is a teen with special needs, makes a new friend named Raymond.

EMBED >More News Videos During the first public Texans training camp session of 2019, JJ Watt made a memorable deal with a service member.

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Greg Bailey followed J.J. Watt's homecoming to Wisconsin and Packer land, where he took part in a Green Bay tradition, albeit not smoothly at the start.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For budget-minded Houston Texans fans who make it out to NRG Stadium, this season will be calling you.As part of the new additions and programs for 2019, the venue has "Touchdown Deals," which includes choice items from $2 to $5.Thecan be found at sections 118, 115, 135, 138, 323, 351, 506, 510, 532 and 536. The items include:In addition, the Texans have new "" in 2019:Speaking of food, NRG Stadium is adding new concessions partners to its lineup, including, andOther partner additions includeon the club level.You can also pick up new items including, a refreshingfrom a kiosk, and theFor the fan on the go, Kroger has added a 500-level convenience store, "." Fans will be able to purchase and assortment of food items, including bags of chips and full bottles of wine.The Texans have the ladies in mind this coming season, through a partnership with Houston fashion illustrator, Rongrong DeVoe . A new women's merchandise collection will include blankets, stationary and other Texans items tailored for women. It'll be part of the team shop at NRG Stadium and online And whether the Texans come away with victory might not matter to one lucky fan. The team is introducing thedrawing. Half of the pot will go to the winning fan, while the other half benefits the