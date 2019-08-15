New at Texans home games: $5 'Touchdown deals' and new bites

As part of the new additions and programs for 2019, the venue has "Touchdown Deals," which includes choice items from $2 to $5.
The Touchdown Deals can be found at sections 118, 115, 135, 138, 323, 351, 506, 510, 532 and 536. The items include:
- 12-oz. water: $2
- Pregame domestic beer in Bud Light Plaza: $2.50
- 12-oz. domestic draft beer: $5
- Coca-Cola Combo - Popcorn and Coke: $5
- Coca-Cola Combo - Nachos and Coke: $5
- Coca-Cola Combo - Hot Dog and Coke: $5
- Palais Royal: $20 off $50 on almost everything in the store, valid on the day after a Texans win. Must say or use code "GOTEXANS" at checkout.
- Mattress Firm: 40% off the Texans Mattress and 20% off other items, valid two days after a Texans win. Must say "Texans Win" at a Houston-area store.
- Papa John's: 50% off any pizza order - any size, any topping, valid day after a Texans win. Must use promo code "TEXANS" for online order.
- Jack in the Box: Free Jumbo Jack with drink purchase, valid day after Texans score two touchdowns. Visit a Houston-area location.
Other partner additions include Dish Society on the club level.
You can also pick up new items including Killen's Barbecue Frito Pies, a refreshing Red Diamond Fresh Brew Tea from a kiosk, and the HTX Brisket Melt.
For the fan on the go, Kroger has added a 500-level convenience store, "Gridiron Grab N' Go." Fans will be able to purchase and assortment of food items, including bags of chips and full bottles of wine.
The Texans have the ladies in mind this coming season, through a partnership with Houston fashion illustrator, Rongrong DeVoe. A new women's merchandise collection will include blankets, stationary and other Texans items tailored for women. It'll be part of the team shop at NRG Stadium and online.
And whether the Texans come away with victory might not matter to one lucky fan. The team is introducing the 50/50 Jackpot drawing. Half of the pot will go to the winning fan, while the other half benefits the Houston Texans Foundation.
