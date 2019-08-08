Houston Texans-themed Nike shoes now on sale

Nike has made its Air Zoom Pegasus 36 available in a Houston Texans colorway. That means there'a pair of kicks in steel blue and battle red, as well as the iconic bull logo at the heel.
DICK's Sporting Goods dropped the new shoe at its stores and online Thursday.
The shoe is available for both men and women.
A DICK's representative said the shoe has boasts "breathability" and a snug fit.
