HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans had a special visitor at camp Thursday, Calder Hodge.We have featured the double amputee quarterback several times, including when he received an honorary ESPY.Our cameras were rolling when he was tossing the pigskin with J.J. Watt.