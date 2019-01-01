New app helps smart and sporty users find their next thrill

Jeff Long had plenty of professional connections, but he struggled to find a network of people with similar outdoor hobbies."I'm a climber and I had no good way to meet other climbers," he says.His sister, Sarah Long, had a similar problem when she was skiing at the Whistler Resort in British Columbia. "I was alone and I was looking for people to ski with," she says. "So, I actually got on Tinder and made it a point to say, 'Not looking for a hookup, but if you're here and want to ski, so am I.'"The siblings weren't alone in their dissatisfaction, and, within a few months of launching Axis Earth, the Houston-based app has over 1,500 users.