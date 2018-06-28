SPORTS

Mexico fans celebrate South Korea's victory over Germany with impromptu parades

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexican soccer fans were celebrating with Koreans after South Korea's surprise victory over Germany helped Mexico advance in the World Cup. (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP Photo | Christian Palma/AP Photo)

YEKATERINBURG, Russia --
Mexican soccer fans around the world were celebrating with Korean fans after South Korea's upset of Germany helped Mexico advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.



The mood was somber following Mexico's 3-0 loss to Sweden. El Tri was on the brink of elimination if Germany had beaten South Korea.

Following their match against Sweden, Mexico's faithful turned their attention to the end of South Korea's game in Kazan.

In a wide open Group F, all they could hope was an upset result in the other match featuring defending champion Germany against South Korea. Mexico fans were hoping for a shocking upset - and the South Koreans delivered that with two goals in stoppage time for a 2-0 victory.



That result sent the Mexican squad into the knockout round along with Sweden, despite their loss on Wednesday.



"We advanced to second phase, and thanks to Korea!" said Mexico City resident Edmundo Robert, who was at the game with his son and father-in-law. "Yes, it was sweet. A victory is sweet - and this is a kind of a strange victory."

Groups of Mexicans were still chanting "Korea, Korea," as they left the arena.

Jose Alcocer was jumping with friends in a circle long after the match, chanting: "Bye-bye Germany."



"We lost but we're in the next round," Alcocer said, "So, we're very happy."

Mexico has reached the round of 16 for the seventh straight World Cup, but this one will long be remembered.



"I never felt such happiness," said Carlos Preciado, a Mexican who lives in San Francisco." I cannot explain this happiness that exploded in one second. I never felt like that. Honestly, it was the best celebration of a Korean goal. It was the best thing, we just passed to the next round, and the World Cup champion is out."

Germany became the fourth defending champion in the last five tournaments to be eliminated in the group stage, finishing with a one win - in stoppage time against Sweden - and losses to Mexico and South Korea.

Mexico next faces the winner of Group E and, Alcocer concedes, "We have to more careful about everything."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsWorld Cupmexicosouth koreasoccersocial mediafunny videou.s. & world
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
More News