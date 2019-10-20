Meet the 95-year-old Houston Astros fan who still attends games

Sybil Roos, 95, told ABC13 she's been a fan of baseball for as long as she could remember.
Roos says her dad started taking her to baseball games when she was a little girl living in California.
Now all grown up, Roos says she's going to continue attending games for as long as she can.
"I'm just proud of the Astros. They've worked so hard and always so nice," she said.
Roos plans to attend Game 1 and 2 of the World Series to cheer on her Astros.
