Sports

Meet Astros super fans Goob & Little Goob

By
During our visit in Washington D.C., Eyewitness News sports reporters have met some super Astros fans, but nothing comes close to Goob and Little Goob.

They are perhaps the most popular duo in the stadium, outside of the players.

They always come dressed to impressed, decked out in their Astros' gear.

Little Goob wore his Orange Josh Reddick Spider-Man shirt.

Goob and 7-year-old Little Goob go just about everywhere with the Astros.

They were there in Tampa Bay on opening day and they traveled to Washington D.C. for the World Series.

In fact, three generations of the Goobs were in D.C., passing on their love for the Astros is a rite of passage.

Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosbaseball
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros riding momentum into World Series Game 5
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last game with the Astros
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes on I-10 Katy at Taylor St.
Bomb threat called in to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
Missing 5-year-old's family urges public to keep looking
Nationals ace Max Scherzer scratched from WS Game 5 start
Retaliation against Southwest flight attendant no joke: attorney
Show More
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
What to know about Astros rookie Jose Urquidy
Astros owner sends personal letter to Sports Illustrated writer
Search continues for missing AL college student after vehicle found damaged
Samsung's space selfie phone crash-lands in couple's yard
More TOP STORIES News