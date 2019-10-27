Meet Astros super fans Goob & Little Goob

During our visit in Washington D.C., Eyewitness News sports reporters have met some super Astros fans, but nothing comes close to Goob and Little Goob.They are perhaps the most popular duo in the stadium, outside of the players.They always come dressed to impressed, decked out in their Astros' gear.Little Goob wore his Orange Josh Reddick Spider-Man shirt.Goob and 7-year-old Little Goob go just about everywhere with the Astros.They were there in Tampa Bay on opening day and they traveled to Washington D.C. for the World Series.In fact, three generations of the Goobs were in D.C., passing on their love for the Astros is a rite of passage.