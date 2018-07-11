Thanks @NCAA Men’s #FinalFour Selection Committee for listening to our presentation this morning.



Our team highlighted the following as why #Houston is the best city to host:



✅World class sporting venues

✅World class restaurants

✅World class hotels

✅World class hospitality pic.twitter.com/yd33GyVN7F — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 11, 2018

Mayor Sylvester Turner spent his Wednesday morning discussing all things Houston. Turner visited Boston in order to pitch the city hosting the Final Four once again.Houston recently hosted the Final Four in 2016, with Villanova winning the championship against North Carolina.A lot more occurred than just the basketball! There was a Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One. This fest featured basketball activities, autograph sessions and the opportunity to win prizes.Entertainment came with the weekend as well. Concerts took place at Discovery Green with artists such as Pitbull, Flo Rida and Aloe Blacc.There were many lane closures and traffic jams for 2016, so expect the same if the Final Four returns to Houston.Some of the points of emphasis for Turner were Houston's venues, hospitality and hotels. Time will tell if the city is on its way to hosting another major sporting event.