Mayor Sylvester Turner visits Boston to pitch Final Four in Houston

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
Mayor Sylvester Turner spent his Wednesday morning discussing all things Houston. Turner visited Boston in order to pitch the city hosting the Final Four once again.

Houston recently hosted the Final Four in 2016, with Villanova winning the championship against North Carolina.

A lot more occurred than just the basketball! There was a Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One. This fest featured basketball activities, autograph sessions and the opportunity to win prizes.

Entertainment came with the weekend as well. Concerts took place at Discovery Green with artists such as Pitbull, Flo Rida and Aloe Blacc.

There were many lane closures and traffic jams for 2016, so expect the same if the Final Four returns to Houston.


Some of the points of emphasis for Turner were Houston's venues, hospitality and hotels. Time will tell if the city is on its way to hosting another major sporting event.
