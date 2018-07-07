Luc Mbah a Moute hosts charity soccer game at Rice University as part of Afro week

Luc Mbah a Moute, although yet to re-sign with the Rockets, stuck around to have fun in the city. He put on a charity soccer game that featured friends, family, children and rapper Trae the Truth.The game took place at Rice University's soccer stadium. Many Houston fans were out in the Houston heat early to watch the game and show support for Mbah a Moute.This event was the conclusion of the inaugural Afro Week in Houston, hosted by Mbah a Moute. Exhibits on Africa's history and a gala were held throughout the week. Mbah a Moute is from Cameroon and said he loves bringing their culture to the city of Houston.Most NBA players stick to basketball camps as their charity events. With soccer being his first love, Mbah a Moute said he wanted to go outside the box and have a soccer game rather than basketball. He has a long history with the sport, starting out as a goalie and moving his way to forward. He stopped playing at the age of 13 to pursue basketball.Even with basketball and soccer being big parts of his life, Mbah a Moute said giving back to the community goes above everything. He said he has seen friends, family and teammates go through poverty, so philanthropy will always be his top mission in life."I really feel like God has put me in this position to give back and to help, so I'm just trying to do my part," Mbah a Moute said.Some of Houston's most important citizens were at Mbah a Moute's charity game, including Mayor Sylvester Turner and Council Member Amanda Edwards. Mbah a Moute gave Edwards a token of appreciation with a honorary jersey. He looked back on signing with the Rockets and immediately contacting her in order to help Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey.Turner has been part of Afroweek, attending the events and supporting Mbah a Moute's mission to bring his culture to the Houstonians. He praised Mbah a Moute for all of his community work in such a short time, signing with the Rockets just a year ago."He's an outstanding player on the court, but even a greater player when it comes to community service," Turner said.All money from the game and this week will go to Mbah a Moute's foundation. The foundation looks to help those in Houston and others in various African cities.Mbah a Moute is currently a free agent, but hopes to re-sign with the Rockets. He was a key contributor to their defensive improvements and wants to build on their Western Conference Finals appearance. His shoulder injury suffered in the playoffs made it difficult for Mbah a Moute to find confidence in his shot."We're talking, so hopefully we can come to an agreement," Mbah a Moute said.