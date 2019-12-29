Vype

Little League friends sign Division I scholarships together

RICHMOND, Texas -- It was a play that they made up and, funny enough, it ended up working to win the game.

That's how Foster defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo tells the story. It was he and Ryan Stubblefield's senior year with the Pecan Grove Gators. Playing in the game before the Super Bowl at Hall Stadium against the New Territory Knights, they drew it up.

"'He was like Dot you getting the ball?'," Nwankwo said with a laugh. "I got the ball, I ran it and scored dragging five people into the end zone with me."

Now nearly six years later, the kids that played Little League together sate at a table inside the Foster High School gym.

Nwankwo wearing a red University of Houston pullover, throwing up the UH sign and Stubblefield to his left wearing purple East Carolina University gear.

You can view more of this article through our partners at VYPE Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrichmonduniversity of houstonvypehigh school sportshigh school footballcollege football
VYPE
Roger Hagan, a Mustang who never stopped working
North Shore makes 'The Stop' to clinch another state title
The Aymond Blueprint; North Shore wins third title in 5 years
North Shore star out of state final for cell phone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arsonist targets FBCSO sergeant's vehicle and home
Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies
'A sense of relief': Victim's friends react to suspect's death
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed
From thunderstorms to sunshine today and heavy rain late week
Man arrested after barricading himself inside pawn shop
$50,000 reward offered in shooting of mail carrier
Show More
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Residents forced to evacuate after carbon monoxide leak
New details revealed in Christmas Eve killing of Carolee Taylor
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
More TOP STORIES News