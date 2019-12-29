Little League friends sign Division I scholarships together

RICHMOND, Texas -- It was a play that they made up and, funny enough, it ended up working to win the game.That's how Foster defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo tells the story. It was he and Ryan Stubblefield's senior year with the Pecan Grove Gators. Playing in the game before the Super Bowl at Hall Stadium against the New Territory Knights, they drew it up."'He was like Dot you getting the ball?'," Nwankwo said with a laugh. "I got the ball, I ran it and scored dragging five people into the end zone with me."Now nearly six years later, the kids that played Little League together sate at a table inside the Foster High School gym.Nwankwo wearing a red University of Houston pullover, throwing up the UH sign and Stubblefield to his left wearing purple East Carolina University gear.