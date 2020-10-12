NBA Finals: Lakers win 17th title after beating Heat in Game 6

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions for the 17th time in their history.LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers in their 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Sunday.James had a triple-double, ending the night with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on his way to being named Finals MVP. The win is James fourth championship after winning two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.In his first year with the Lakers, Davis proved to a difference maker and played big when the Lakers needed him the most during the finals.L.A. took command of Game 6 in the second quarter and never looked back.The win caps of one of the most challenging season's in franchise history. Following several years of missing out on the playoffs, the Lakers entered the season as one of the front runners to win after Davis was paired up with James.The season took on new meaning after the tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.After the coronavirus pandemic, the season was in doubt. Racial unrest in the country also threatened the season from finishing.The roster comprised of veteran players such as Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Danny Green, and each found their role on the team.It is the first title for the Lakers since 2010, when Kobe Bryant with the help of Pau Gasol led the Lakers to a Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics.With 17 NBA championships, the Lakers are now tied with the Celtics for most titles all-time.