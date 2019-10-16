Kingwood Park HS volleyball player commits to LSU

KINGWOOD, Texas -- Alia Williams is heading to Baton Rouge.
The Kingwood Park senior announced her commitment to LSU via her Twitter account on Thursday.
"I believe the environment and coaching staff at LSU is the best place for me to reach my potential as a well rounded volleyball player," Williams told VYPE. "I look forward to developing my volleyball skills and knowledge with the coaching staff and my teammates in Baton Rouge.
For more on this story, visit our partners at VYPE.
