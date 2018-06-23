ABC13 & YOU

Kim Soo Karate Marks 50 Years in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Grandmaster Kim Soo came to Houston from Korea in 1968 with $100 in his pocket. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Houston's oldest continuously-operated karate school is marking a major milestone. It's been 50 years since Grandmaster Kim Soo opened Kim Soo Karate here in Houston.

Grandmaster Kim has dedicated his life to teaching others respect, confidence and discipline through martial arts. At 79 years old, he still teaches classes on a daily basis.

Grandmaster Kim has received mayoral proclamations from six different Houston mayors over the years for his contributions to the community. He has many students who have been with him for decades. Since he first opened his business in 1968, he has taught thousands of students and promoted over 600 of them to black belt.

For more information on Kim Soo Karate, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmixed martial artsABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
More ABC13 & You
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News