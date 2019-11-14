Justin Verlander wins 2nd Cy Young Award in close vote

Verlander bested Gerrit Cole and former Astros teammate Charlie Morton to earn his second honor as the American League's best pitcher.
Verlander won in 2011.
You don't often hear Justin Verlander deeply touched by an accomplishment. He calls his 2nd Cy Young "truly unbelievable." You could hear the emotion in his voice. #Astros— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) November 14, 2019
Verlander's season included 300 strikeouts and his third career no-hitter.
This award marks the fourth time an Astro has won the Cy Young Award. Dallas Keuchel won the AL award in 2015. Mike Scott and Roger Clemens won the NL award in 1986 and 2004, respectively.
The 36-year-old went 21-6 in 2019 to go with a 2.58 ERA.
When the votes were counted, Verlander and Cole were close. But with 17 first-place votes to 13 for Cole, J.V. came out on top.
Verlander joins Yordan Alvarez as Astros players with the top postseason awards. Alvarez was named the AL Rookie of the Year. Alex Bregman could take home the AL MVP when that award is announced Thursday.
