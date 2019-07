Jury sides with James Harden against photographer who claimed he broke his finger

James Harden won his case against a photographer who claimed the one-time MVP broke his finger while trying to interview the Houston Rockets star in 2016.According to a spokesman with Houston law firm Rusty Hardin & Associates, the judge found no liability in the case.Photographer David Flores claims that on May 13, 2016 as he was trying to talk to Harden outside a Hollywood lounge, the NBA star slapped him.A report by TMZ stated Flores initially said he had video of the incident, but allegedly admitted to manipulating the clip. The report went on to state that a judge ordered Harden and Flores to come to a settlement, but talks went nowhere.A jury found that Harden did not intend to cause any harm to Flores and didn't act negligently.