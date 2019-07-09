lawsuit

Jury sides with James Harden against photographer who claimed he broke his finger

James Harden won his case against a photographer who claimed the one-time MVP broke his finger while trying to interview the Houston Rockets star in 2016.

According to a spokesman with Houston law firm Rusty Hardin & Associates, the judge found no liability in the case.

Photographer David Flores claims that on May 13, 2016 as he was trying to talk to Harden outside a Hollywood lounge, the NBA star slapped him.

A report by TMZ stated Flores initially said he had video of the incident, but allegedly admitted to manipulating the clip. The report went on to state that a judge ordered Harden and Flores to come to a settlement, but talks went nowhere.

A jury found that Harden did not intend to cause any harm to Flores and didn't act negligently.

SEE ALSO:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustoncaliforniacourthouston rocketsnbalawsuit
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Horrifying details of body donation center raid revealed
Teen wrongfully detained by ICE plans to sue government
Kemah PD Chief's family sues shipping company for his death
Parents could lose kids over unpaid lunches, school warns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News