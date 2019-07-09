Jury sides with James Harden against photographer who claimed he broke his finger

According to a spokesman with Houston law firm Rusty Hardin & Associates, the judge found no liability in the case.
Photographer David Flores claims that on May 13, 2016 as he was trying to talk to Harden outside a Hollywood lounge, the NBA star slapped him.
A report by TMZ stated Flores initially said he had video of the incident, but allegedly admitted to manipulating the clip. The report went on to state that a judge ordered Harden and Flores to come to a settlement, but talks went nowhere.
A jury found that Harden did not intend to cause any harm to Flores and didn't act negligently.
