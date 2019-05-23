James Harden gets 3rd straight unanimous All-NBA First Team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- James Harden adds a little more fuel to his campaign to repeat as NBA MVP.Harden received for the third consecutive season unanimous selection to the All-NBA First Team.It's his his sixth overall selection to an All-NBA team during his seven years with the Houston Rockets. He's also the only player in the NBA to be named to the first team in the last three seasons.This season, he led the NBA in scoring and was second in steals.But the headlining achievement to his selection was a stretch of more than 40 games in which he averaged at least 40 points per game.Harden was selected in the first team's backcourt along with Golden State's Stephen Curry. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Oklahoma City's Paul George and Denver's Nikola Jokic filled out the rest of the first team.Harden is gunning for his second straight NBA MVP award, but fellow first-teamers Antetokounmpo and George are nominated for the prize and could keep him from the honor again.No other Rockets were named to the three All-NBA teams.