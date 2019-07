Assist of the night from The MVP!#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/wV6AXkkEZl — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 15, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heart-warming gesture after a Rockets win was just the icing on the cake for James Harden fans.After the Rockets' win against Utah in Game 1, the reigning MVP gifted a little girl sitting court-side the signed pair of sneakers he wore during the game.The Houston Rockets tweeted, "#ThisIsWhyWePlay".