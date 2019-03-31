James Harden sets another NBA record with 50-point triple-double

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- James Harden made history once again on the court Saturday night.Harden had 50 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, scoring 10 straight Houston points down the stretch to help the Rockets beat the Kings 119-108.Harden had his 42nd career triple-double and third 50-point game in the past six games.He made a NBA-record fifth 50-point triple-double, which is two more than second-place Russell Westbrook. He also made seven 3-pointers to become the ninth player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3s.Harden now has 18 career 50-point games, breaking a tie with Elgin Baylor for the 4th-most all-time.