Jose Altuve likes Astros' 2019 chances ahead of spring training

Jose Altuve confident in 2019 Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros are getting ready for another World Series run.

Spring training is more than a week away. On Tuesday, the team packed up and began sending equipment and crew to West Palm Beach, Florida.

"We go through, we pack the pants, whatever extra jerseys we have - hats, baseballs, bats," said clubhouse manager Carl Schneider.

All of that kit got loaded on to 18-wheelers.

At Minute Maid Park, Astros star Jose Altuve, who was definitely not one of the guys loading up trucks, was instead raising money for the nonprofit Spring Spirit. The nonprofit teaches kids the fundamentals of sports while making sure their education stays on track.

"When I see these kids, I see myself and how I grew up," Altuve said. "I didn't grow up in a rich family."

Altuve also thinks this year's Astros team is ready for another championship run.

"The team is looking really, really good. Everyone is healthy and we have good players. We have good players all over the place," beamed Altuve.

The home opener is on Friday, April 5. The new Astros Hall of Fame opens Aug. 3.

