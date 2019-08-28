J.J. Watt offers a chance to win $100,000 and a brand new Ford truck

Do you like money?

Could you use a new truck?

Do you like supporting charities that help kids?

Would you like to meet me?



3 outta 4 ain’t bad.



Go to https://t.co/ATA3Hc6Hqp right now to see how you can win $100,000 and a brand new Ford Raptor, all while helping kids too!! pic.twitter.com/ZRVdU2MYn2