James Harden rides 21-game scoring milestone to NBA All-Star start

James Harden (rightfully) gets All-Star Game starting nod

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With a 21-game stretch scoring 41 points per game, was there any reality where James Harden doesn't start the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte?

The Houston Rockets star officially got the starting job Thursday, when he was announced from the Western Conference backcourt. He will join other starters Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and LeBron James, who will be one of two team captains responsible for drafting players from a pool of both conferences.

The Eastern Conference starters were announced as Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and captain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Harden will make his seventh appearance at the All-Star Game.

The announcement came a day after Harden dropped 61 points in a Rockets win over the New York Knicks. The tally was Harden's career high, a new Rockets single-game record, and it tied the most points scored by an opponent inside Madison Square Garden.

Other than that, Harden extended a streak of scoring 30 points or more to 21 games.

He has a chance to score at least 30 for a 22nd consecutive game when Houston hosts Leonard's Raptors on Friday.

James Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
James Harden has record night with 61 points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

