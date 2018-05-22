In times of pain and agony, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has stepped up to try and heal those around him.He proved it in the midst of Hurricane Harvey and the exponential loss experienced throughout the Houston area, and he is proving once again his giving spirit in the wake of the Santa Fe High School tragedy.Just hours after the shooting that killed eight students and two teachers in Santa Fe, Texas, Watt committed to paying for the funerals of the victims.On the first day of organized team activities, the Texans praised their team leader, with head coach Bill O'Brien saying "nothing surprises" him when it comes to Watt's giving heart."It's incredible," said O'Brien. "What J.J.'s done in a philanthropic way for this city is incredible...He cares about Houston. He cares about people."Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson simply put it, "That's just J.J.""That's the person he is. That's the type of heart he has. He's a guy who wants to help," said Watson.One teammate added Watt is proving to be an example for what he does."You can't expect anything less from J.J. at all," said defensive end Whitney Mercilus. "We got a lot of guys who do the same thing...It's great that he would help out those families."Watt's philanthropy after Harvey was the key reason for receiving Sportsman of the Year along with the Astros' Jose Altuve. He was also honored as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, which is an award honoring a player's volunteer and charity work.