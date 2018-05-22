SPORTS

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien on JJ Watt's response to Santa Fe: 'Nothing surprises me'

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans players compliment JJ Watt's generosity to help Santa Fe HS shooting victims (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In times of pain and agony, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has stepped up to try and heal those around him.

He proved it in the midst of Hurricane Harvey and the exponential loss experienced throughout the Houston area, and he is proving once again his giving spirit in the wake of the Santa Fe High School tragedy.

Just hours after the shooting that killed eight students and two teachers in Santa Fe, Texas, Watt committed to paying for the funerals of the victims.

On the first day of organized team activities, the Texans praised their team leader, with head coach Bill O'Brien saying "nothing surprises" him when it comes to Watt's giving heart.

"It's incredible," said O'Brien. "What J.J.'s done in a philanthropic way for this city is incredible...He cares about Houston. He cares about people."

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson simply put it, "That's just J.J."

"That's the person he is. That's the type of heart he has. He's a guy who wants to help," said Watson.

One teammate added Watt is proving to be an example for what he does.

"You can't expect anything less from J.J. at all," said defensive end Whitney Mercilus. "We got a lot of guys who do the same thing...It's great that he would help out those families."

Watt's philanthropy after Harvey was the key reason for receiving Sportsman of the Year along with the Astros' Jose Altuve. He was also honored as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, which is an award honoring a player's volunteer and charity work.

READ MORE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansSanta Fe High School shootingjj wattsocietycharityHoustonSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in violent robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News