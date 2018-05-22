SOCIETY

J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Victims injured in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School received a special visitor at the hospital.

Houston Texans' star J.J. Watt visited with survivors of the shooting Monday and stopped to take photos with nurses who have been working to care for the wounded.

One of the students injured in the shooting was Clay Horn. Horn was shot twice by a gunman who opened fire, killing eight students and two teachers in an art classroom on Friday.

Horn could have more surgery Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

A survivor wounded in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting received a visit from J.J. Watt.



Watt announced he would pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
EMBED More News Videos

J.J. Watt to personally pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School shooting victims

SANTA FE STRONG: Remembering the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjj watthospitalschool shootingSanta Fe High School shootingschool violencegun violenceHouston Texanstexas newsSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in violent robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News