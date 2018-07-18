HOUSTON TEXANS

Deshaun Watson's Madden '19 rating drops from '18

EMBED </>More Videos

Things to know about Deshaun Watson (KTRK)

With the NFL inching closer, the Madden '19 video game is also on its way. The game is set to release on August 7, giving fans a bit of football just before the real season begins.

NFL players are fans of receiving their in-game rating and letting the fans debate whether it's fair or not. One player in particular whose rating might be questionable is Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who received an 82.

Watson's rating is down from Madden '18, where he received an 86. Part of the reason his rating dropped could be his torn ACL suffered in November 2017.

Watson holds the NFL record for most touchdowns thrown by a quarterback in their first seven games. If that play continues and his knees hold up, one can suggest his Madden '20 rating will rise.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnflHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans host NFL Play 60 event for 300 kids
DeAndre Hopkins answers fan questions on new Instagram feature
HAPPY 713 DAY! Here's why we love Houston
J.J. Watt donates $10,000 to Wisconsin family after firefighter death
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Lena Springer throws fun shade at George after All-Star Game
American Flag Football League to host championship in Houston on Thursday
Love for the city: Patrick Beverley returns to Houston for basketball camp
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
Astros and Rockets up for awards at Espys
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News