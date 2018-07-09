HOUSTON ASTROS

Houston Sports Authority extends lease on Minute Maid Park

Vote to be determined on Minute Maid Park lease (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The long-term fate of Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros, has been determined.

Houston Sports Authority has decided to extend the lease on what has been home to the Astros since 2000. The lease was originally set to expire in March of 2030 and has been extended to 2050.

Along with the Houston Sports Authority, Astros owner Jim Crane and Mayor Sylvester Turner were in attendance. Harris County Judge Ed Emmett was also present.

"The Astros look forward to furthering our investment in downtown Houston and calling Minute Maid Park our home through 2050," said Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane. "We appreciate the commitment of the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority to keep the Astros in the heart of downtown, and we remain committed to making the fan experience at Minute Maid Park first class."

Other information on the extension is a rent increase of $1 million every year until 2030. An additional $1 million has also been increased for the 20-year extension. This money will go towards repairs and keeping Minute Maid Park clean.
