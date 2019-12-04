Houston Roughnecks' XFL uniforms give a nod to city's football past

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5641210" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston's Roughnecks are getting prime placement on ABC and ESPN throughout the debut season of the XFL.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You could see the tribute to Houston's football past in the uniforms of the XFL's Roughnecks.The team unveiled the new on-field gear on Tuesday, with primary colors of red, navy and grey dominating the look.Prominently displayed, though, on the team's look is the oil derrick fused with an "H" on the helmet, which is reminiscent of the Houston Oilers' logo.The Roughnecks will wear the red jerseys with blue trim at home, while they rock the grey with red trim on the road.Head coach June Jones and the rest of the team begin mini-camp on Thursday.Houston kicks off its season in the rebooted league on Saturday, Feb. 8 against the LA Wildcats.The Rougnecks are prominently featured on ABC13 and sister network ESPN throughout the season.