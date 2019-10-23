ABC's slate of XFL games revealed for 2020 rebooted season

FEB. 8: Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders, ABC, 1 p.m.

FEB. 9: St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Dallas Renegades, ESPN, 4 p.m.

FEB. 15: New York Guardians vs. DC Defenders, ABC, 1 p.m.

FEB. 16: Dallas Renegades vs. LA Wildcats, ABC, 2 p.m.

FEB. 22: Houston Roughnecks vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 1 p.m.

FEB. 23: New York Guardians vs. St. Louis BattleHawks, ESPN, 2 p.m.

FEB. 29: LA Wildcats vs. New York Guardians, ABC, 1 p.m.

MARCH 1: DC Defenders vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MARCH 7: Seattle Dragons vs. Houston Roughnecks, ABC, 1 p.m.

MARCH 8: Tampa Bay Vipers vs. LA Wildcats, ESPN, 8 p.m.

MARCH 14: Houston Roughnecks vs. New York Guardians, ABC, 1 p.m.

MARCH 15: LA Wildcats vs. Seattle Dragons, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MARCH 21: Dallas Renegades vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 1 p.m.

MARCH 22: New York Guardians vs. Seattle Dragons, ABC, 2 p.m.

MARCH 28: Tampa Bay Vipers vs. DC Defenders, ABC, 1 p.m.

MARCH 29: Houston Roughnecks vs. LA Wildcats, ABC, 2 p.m.

APRIL 4: DC Defenders vs. New York Guardians, ABC, 1 p.m.

APRIL 5: Tampa Bay Vipers vs. St. Louis BattleHawks, ESPN, 11 a.m.

APRIL 11: Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons, ABC, 1 p.m.

APRIL 12: DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks; or New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2 p.m.

APRIL 19: XFL West Division Final, ESPN, 2 p.m.

APRIL 26: XFL Championship, ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Houston Roughnecks will be a familiar team for the city's football fans when they tune in to ABC for XFL games next spring.The broadcast network revealed its slate of games that will feature teams from the rebooted league, which will debut Saturday, Feb. 8 when the DC Defenders take on the Seattle Dragons.The Roughnecks' first ABC game is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 when they take on the Tampa Bay Vipers.XFL games on ABC's sister networks will also air on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the 2020 season.The 10-game schedule for each of the league's eight teams will culminate in a two-week postseason, ending with the XFL Championship, airing on ESPN, Sunday, April 26.Here is the slate of ABC and ESPN games for the 2020 XFL season, all games CT (Roughnecks games are in):