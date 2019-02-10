Houston Rocket's eSports team playing for high stakes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3571607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> THE FUTURE IS NOW: Tech startups set sights on Houston as eSports epicenter

They're one of the most competitive global teams around, but they're not taking to the field or the hardwood.These top tier athletes go at it with game controllers in-hand with million dollar payouts at stake."There is a huge difference between practicing to become a professional and practicing to just have fun," said Sebastian Park, Vice President of Houston Rocket's eSports team called Clutch Gaming.They're a part of the League of Legends Championship Series.These guys are the James Hardens and Chris Pauls of the gaming world."This is our second full calendar year of being in eSports as a competitive team," said Park.Ten players ranging in ages from 18 to 25 compete with other pros from other teams in highly competitive video game tournaments from around the world."Salaries range all over the place. The academy make $20,000 to $30,000. You have people in the LCS who make upwards of a million plus," said Park.Team Clutch is based in Los Angeles, but the team - who's very proud of their Texas roots - is not ruling out play time here in H-Town.Currently a 120,000 square foot hub for tech businesses is in the works near Memorial City, with plans to include an eSports arena."I think the history of eSports shows we are not going anywhere any time soon and so it's really something worth enjoying if you want to put the time in to learn it, just like you would learn to play football or basketball," said Park.