Houston Rockets carry momentum into Game 4 vs. Warriors

JAMES HARDEN PLAYOFFS STAT LINE VS. WARRIORS

Game 1 : 35 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds

: 35 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds Game 2 : 29 points, 4 assists, 7 rebounds

: 29 points, 4 assists, 7 rebounds Game 3: 41 points, 6 assists, 9 rebounds

Houston Rockets gear up for next playoff game. | ABC13's David Nuño reports.

Meet 'Rocketman,' the unsung Houston Rockets sidekick

Bring your appetite if you're heading to Toyota Center for the playoff games | Here are special food items offered only for the Rockets-Warriors series:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the nervous energy is out of the way with the Game 3 win, the Houston Rockets have momentum for the first time in their series against the Golden State Warriors.The Clutch City crew enters Monday night's Game 4 with momentum fresh off a 126-121 overtime win Saturday night.James Harden and company took advantage of an overall Golden State shooting drought, most noticeably by Stephen Curry's two-for-10 field goal effort in the second half and overtime, to pull out the victory. Houston led by as many as 12 points early in the second half.Just as important, the Rockets counted on a hot shooting night by Eric Gordon, who went 50 percent from beyond the arc on 14 attempts. He finished with 30 points.As big as the win was, the Rockets are still behind 2-1 in this Western Conference semifinal, and any slip in Game 4 could be the difference between how easy or difficult it is to win the series. Only 11 teams in NBA history have overcome a 3-1 series deficit. The Rockets were two of those teams - in 1995 and 2015.Game 4 tips off at 8:30 p.m. inside Toyota Center.