Houston Rockets carry momentum into Game 4 vs. Warriors

The Clutch City crew enters Monday night's Game 4 with momentum fresh off a 126-121 overtime win Saturday night.
James Harden and company took advantage of an overall Golden State shooting drought, most noticeably by Stephen Curry's two-for-10 field goal effort in the second half and overtime, to pull out the victory. Houston led by as many as 12 points early in the second half.
JAMES HARDEN PLAYOFFS STAT LINE VS. WARRIORS
- Game 1: 35 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds
- Game 2: 29 points, 4 assists, 7 rebounds
- Game 3: 41 points, 6 assists, 9 rebounds
As big as the win was, the Rockets are still behind 2-1 in this Western Conference semifinal, and any slip in Game 4 could be the difference between how easy or difficult it is to win the series. Only 11 teams in NBA history have overcome a 3-1 series deficit. The Rockets were two of those teams - in 1995 and 2015.
Game 4 tips off at 8:30 p.m. inside Toyota Center.
