Toyota Center rolls out special food menu for Rockets-Warriors

ROCKETS-WARRIORS SERIES

The Houston Rockets star is opening up about the painful injury he sustained in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Down 0-2 versus the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets are hungry for a win at Toyota Center.And it's that type of appetite that has the culinary minds inside the home of the Rockets drawing up a special menu just for this grudge match.Ahead of Game 3 on Saturday, Toyota Center executive sous chef Anthony Flory showed off his new creations, which included a grilled cheese sandwich topped with smoked brisket, a foot-long hot dog topped with macaroni and cheese and crispy thick-cut bacon, and a Houston jalapeno popper dog with corn relish, spicy ground beef and a fried jalapeno popper."Whenever we get into the playoffs, obviously, we see a lot more people. And when we try to do these items that aren't your nachos and hot dogs, they really have a great perception with the fan base," said Flory.Each item can be purchased at the game for under $18.