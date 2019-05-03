Toyota Center rolls out special food menu for Rockets-Warriors

And it's that type of appetite that has the culinary minds inside the home of the Rockets drawing up a special menu just for this grudge match.
Ahead of Game 3 on Saturday, Toyota Center executive sous chef Anthony Flory showed off his new creations, which included a grilled cheese sandwich topped with smoked brisket, a foot-long hot dog topped with macaroni and cheese and crispy thick-cut bacon, and a Houston jalapeno popper dog with corn relish, spicy ground beef and a fried jalapeno popper.
"Whenever we get into the playoffs, obviously, we see a lot more people. And when we try to do these items that aren't your nachos and hot dogs, they really have a great perception with the fan base," said Flory.
Each item can be purchased at the game for under $18.
