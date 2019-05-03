Houston Rockets

Toyota Center rolls out special food menu for Rockets-Warriors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Down 0-2 versus the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets are hungry for a win at Toyota Center.

And it's that type of appetite that has the culinary minds inside the home of the Rockets drawing up a special menu just for this grudge match.

Ahead of Game 3 on Saturday, Toyota Center executive sous chef Anthony Flory showed off his new creations, which included a grilled cheese sandwich topped with smoked brisket, a foot-long hot dog topped with macaroni and cheese and crispy thick-cut bacon, and a Houston jalapeno popper dog with corn relish, spicy ground beef and a fried jalapeno popper.

"Whenever we get into the playoffs, obviously, we see a lot more people. And when we try to do these items that aren't your nachos and hot dogs, they really have a great perception with the fan base," said Flory.

Each item can be purchased at the game for under $18.

