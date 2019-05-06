Rockets want to continue to be aggressive heading into Game 4

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rockets were in good spirits on Sunday in anticipation for Monday night's Game Four showdown with the Warriors.The biggest takeaway was the Rockets must continue to capitalize on the effort plays.Those hustle plays which lead to rebounds and steals, become extra possessions for the team."When it comes to the playoffs, everybody does it," says Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni."Now, who has that extra want makes you a champion," he said. "You've got to have it. That does not mean you will be a champion every time, but it gives you a chance. Those things are extremely important."Fans heading to the game can check out a lift-off party at 6 p.m. at the Toyota Center. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m.