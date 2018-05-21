ABC13 & YOU

Houston baseball fan meets idol with same disease

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Rangers pitcher Jake Diekman meets young fans with Crohn's disease and colitis. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jake Diekman knows what it's like to struggle with colitis.

Diekman was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, when he was just 11 years old.

It's the reason he started the 'Gut It Out' Foundation, to connect patients suffering IBD with caregivers.

Diekman tries to personally meet as many young IBD patients as possible. During an Astros-Rangers game this month, he met 11-year-old Cullen Garza, one of his biggest fans. Cullen suffers from indeterminate colitis. To Cullen and other young IBD patients, Diekman is the perfect example of how colitis doesn't have to stop you from achieving your dreams.

The 'Take Steps' Walk at the Houston Zoo on Saturday, May 19 will benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. For more information on the 'Gut It Out' Foundation, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsTexas RangersABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
More ABC13 & You
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News