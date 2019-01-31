SPORTS

Houston Astros add rotation arm Wade Miley on 1-year deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Fast facts about All-Star pitcher Wade Miley

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Astros filled an opening in their rotation, agreeing to a $4.5 million, one-year contract with 32-year-old left-hander Wade Miley.

Miley could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. Miley already has passed the physical needed to finalize the agreement, but the deal was not immediately announced by the Astros on Thursday.

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole head a rotation also projected to include Collin McHugh and possibly Brad Peacock.

Dallas Keuchel became a free agent after the World Series and remains unsigned.

Miley was 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts and 80 2/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers last year.

He agreed to a minor league contract in mid-February, made three starts at Double-A Biloxi, then joined the Brewers in early May. He went on the disabled list with a strained oblique after just two starts and did not return to the Brewers until July 12.

Miley had a 1.23 ERA in four postseason starts - in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series, he walked leadoff batter Cody Bellinger, then was replaced by right-hander Brandon Woodruff in an unusual strategy employed by Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

Miley earned $2,743,011 last year, which included a prorated share of his $2.5 million salary and $700,000 in performance bonuses based on innings and starts.

An eight-year major league veteran who was an All-Star in 2012, Miley is 71-76 with a 4.26 ERA. He also has pitched for Arizona (2011-14), Boston (2015), Seattle (2016) and Baltimore (2016-17).

RELATED:
Astros sign All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley from Cleveland
EMBED More News Videos

Fast facts of three-time All-Star Michael Brantley

Forrest Whitley among 11 non-roster pitchers invited to Astros spring training
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Astros reveals non-roster invitees to spring training 2019

Jake Marisnick and 6 pitchers reach 1-year deals to stay with Houston Astros
EMBED More News Videos

Astros reach 1-year deals with outfielder and 6 pitchers

Houston Astros release spring training schedule
EMBED More News Videos

New year, new season!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
No. 13 Houston Cougars avenge loss to Temple, 73-66
Wade Miley, Astros agree to $4.5 million, 1-year deal
Rockets' Harden carries high-scoring streak into Denver
Tiffany Smith, wife of former Houston Texans GM, dies
More Sports
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders release list of accused clergy
Houston-area archbishop speaks after clergy abuse list released
Student wounded after shooting at Atascocita High School
List of the parishes priests were assigned to amid sex abuse
Houston fugitive arrested after estranged wife's body found
Tiffany Smith, wife of former Houston Texans GM, dies
1 person dead after small plane crash near Katy
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Show More
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo's statement on release of names
HPD Chief Acevedo addresses conspiracy theorists
List of clergy accused of sex abuse by Texas diocese
What to know about the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
Abuse victims network reacts to clergy list
More News