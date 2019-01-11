SPORTS

Jake Marisnick and 6 pitchers reach 1-year deals to stay with Houston Astros

Astros reach 1-year deals with outfielder and 6 pitchers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Not typically a team to test MLB arbitration, the Houston Astros reached one-year deals with seven players who would have otherwise let their pay in 2019 be decided by an arbiter.

Outfielder Jake Marisnick and six members of the pitching staff - Will Harris, Lance McCullers Jr., Collin McHugh, Roberto Osuna, Brad Peacock, and Ryan Pressly - all reached deals with the Astros, the team announced Friday.

The players all played roles in the Astros' franchise-best 2018 season, which boasted a 103-59 record and a second straight American League West title.

The team did not disclose monetary terms of each deal. Houston is expected to go to arbitration with three higher profile players - starting pitcher Gerrit Cole; shortstop Carlos Correa; and setup relief pitcher Chris Devenski. The deadline for deals involving arbitration-eligible players was also on Friday.

Of the players signed, McCullers will miss the entire 2019 season after Tommy John's surgery in the offseason. The 25-year-old has taken on a regular role in the starting rotation.

Collin McHugh debuts podcast ahead of Astros spring training
Collin McHugh debuts podcast ahead of Astros spring training

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman recovering from elbow surgery
EMBED More News Videos

Quick facts on Astros star Alex Bregman.

