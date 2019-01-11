EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5037678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Collin McHugh debuts podcast ahead of Astros spring training

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2572580" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Quick facts on Astros star Alex Bregman.

Not typically a team to test MLB arbitration, the Houston Astros reached one-year deals with seven players who would have otherwise let their pay in 2019 be decided by an arbiter.Outfielder Jake Marisnick and six members of the pitching staff - Will Harris, Lance McCullers Jr., Collin McHugh, Roberto Osuna, Brad Peacock, and Ryan Pressly - all reached deals with the Astros, the team announced Friday.The players all played roles in the Astros' franchise-best 2018 season, which boasted a 103-59 record and a second straight American League West title.The team did not disclose monetary terms of each deal. Houston is expected to go to arbitration with three higher profile players - starting pitcher Gerrit Cole; shortstop Carlos Correa; and setup relief pitcher Chris Devenski. The deadline for deals involving arbitration-eligible players was also on Friday.Of the players signed, McCullers will miss the entire 2019 season after Tommy John's surgery in the offseason. The 25-year-old has taken on a regular role in the starting rotation.