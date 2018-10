A high school football player is tackling the road blocks of life.Jamal Speaks, 18, was kicked off the team for two years because he was homeless.On Friday, Speaks got a second chance to play the sport he loves.Speaks thrived in his return to the field as his team won in the final seconds, 29-26.Speaks is also winning off the field. He received a scholarship offer from Temple University. GoFundMe page was also created and has racked up over $30,000.