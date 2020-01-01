Sports

Here's who the Houston Texans will face in the 2020 regular season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the 2019 regular season finished and the playoffs about to start, the Houston Texans now know who they'll face in 2020.

Along with the expected AFC South rivals, they'll face teams from divisions including the AFC West, AFC East, AFC North and the NFC North.

Here's the full list of opponents at home and on the road.

Home Opponents:
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • New England Patriots


Road Opponents:
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Chicago Bears
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Detroit Lions
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
