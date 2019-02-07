SPORTS

Frank Robinson, first black manager in MLB, passes away at 83

EMBED </>More Videos

Frank Robinson, pioneering MLB manager, dies at 83 (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, has died. He was 83.

Robinson had been in hospice care at his home in Bel Air. MLB confirmed his death Thursday.


Robinson hit 586 career home runs and won the Triple Crown while leading the Baltimore Orioles to their first World Series championship in 1966.

An All-Star outfielder in 12 seasons, his legacy extended far beyond the batter's box.

Robinson fulfilled his quest to become the first African-American manager in the big leagues when the Cleveland Indians hired him in 1975. In his first at-bat as their player-manager, he hit a home run.

Robinson also managed San Francisco, Baltimore and Montreal. He became the first manager of the Washington Nationals after the franchise moved from Montreal for the 2005 season.

Later, Robinson spent several years working as an executive for MLB.

Robinson was the NL MVP with Cincinnati in 1961 and Baltimore in 1966. The Reds, Orioles and Indians have retired Robinson's No. 20 and saluted him with statues at their ballparks. He's also in the Nationals' Ring of Honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMLBbaseballu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets trade James Ennis to 76ers
Rockets acquire Shumpert and ship Ennis in deadline deals
Rugby in Houston gaining momentum with girls
Rockets trade Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin to Pacers; Indiana to waive pair
More Sports
Top Stories
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Houston Weather: Two cold fronts blow in today
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
Man shot in car with children inside in NW Harris County
Rockets acquire Shumpert and ship Ennis in deadline deals
UH Cougars reveal 2019 football schedule
Girl Scout remixes Cardi B's 'Money' to sell cookies
Show More
HPD motorcycle officer hurt in crash on North Freeway
Man accused of feeding child crystal methamphetamine
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Man charged with repeatedly raping infant girl
Girl missing after being dropped off at school in SE Houston
More News