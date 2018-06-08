NBA FINALS

Golden State Warriors sweep Cleveland Cavaliers to win 3rd title in 4 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden State Warriors sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers for second straight title. (Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
The Golden State Warriors are kings of the NBA for the second straight year and the third season in the last four.

The Warriors dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, 108-85, completing a four-game sweep against LeBron James and company en route to the 2018 NBA Championship.

The Warriors were led by Stephen Curry's big 37 point game, including seven three-pointers made.

Kevin Durant, who won his second straight NBA Finals MVP, scored 20 points.

James scored 23 points in what could be his final game of his second stint in Cleveland.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldnba finalsCleveland CavaliersGolden State WarriorsOhioCalifornia
NBA FINALS
Man sues Justin Bieber for allegedly punching him in face
SPORTS IN 60 SECONDS: Warriors sweep Cavs to win title
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2018 list
SPORTS IN 60 SECONDS: Warriors take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals
More nba finals
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News