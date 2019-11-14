Gerrit Cole declines Astros' 1-year qualifying offer

Earlier this month, the club tendered the offer of a $17.8 million contract to the AL Cy Young Award runner-up.
RELATED:
- Astros' qualifying offer to Gerrit Cole used as insurance for team
- What Gerrit Cole said after Astros World Series loss that makes it sound like he's moved on
- Will Gerrit Cole leave the Astros after World Series loss?
Under MLB rules, the offer is the "mean salary of the sport's 125 highest-paid players."
Cole informed the Astros on Thursday, which would have been the deadline to accept or decline the qualifying offer.
The Astros made the move in the event he signs elsewhere. Houston would receive a draft pick from Cole's new team as compensation.
The Astros can still continue to negotiate on a long-term deal with Cole.
#Astros make a qualifying offer to Gerrit Cole (1yr, $17.8 mil). If and when he rejects it and If he signs elsewhere, Astros would receive a compensatory draft pick. @abc13houston @astros— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) November 4, 2019
Cole made $13.5 million in the past season in Houston. He could command a long-term contract north of $200 million, according to some analysts.
SEE ALSO:
Brewery promises Gerrit Cole to keep his fridge full of beers if he stays