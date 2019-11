Gerrit Cole declines Astros' 1-year qualifying offer

#Astros make a qualifying offer to Gerrit Cole (1yr, $17.8 mil). If and when he rejects it and If he signs elsewhere, Astros would receive a compensatory draft pick. @abc13houston @astros — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) November 4, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As expected, marquee free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole has declined the Houston Astros' qualifying offer of a one-year contract to return for the 2020 season.Earlier this month, the club tendered the offer of a $17.8 million contract to the AL Cy Young Award runner-up.Under MLB rules , the offer is the "mean salary of the sport's 125 highest-paid players."Cole informed the Astros on Thursday, which would have been the deadline to accept or decline the qualifying offer.The Astros made the move in the event he signs elsewhere. Houston would receive a draft pick from Cole's new team as compensation.The Astros can still continue to negotiate on a long-term deal with Cole.Cole made $13.5 million in the past season in Houston. He could command a long-term contract north of $200 million, according to some analysts.