George Springer carted off field after slamming head into wall at Miller Park

The more I see the Springer play the more amazed I am he was able to stand up. Brutal collision. #Astros — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) September 4, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros outfielder George Springer was taken off the field Tuesday in Milwaukee after hitting his head on an outfield wall.The incident happened at Miller Park, where the Astros are facing off with the Brewers.In the bottom of the fifth inning, Springer fell to the ground after making a catch, striking his head against the outfield wall.Teammates rushed to check out Springer's condition just before he was carted off the field.Springer was alert after the incident, but we do not know the nature of his injury.