Sports

George Springer carted off field after slamming head into wall at Miller Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros outfielder George Springer was taken off the field Tuesday in Milwaukee after hitting his head on an outfield wall.

The incident happened at Miller Park, where the Astros are facing off with the Brewers.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Springer fell to the ground after making a catch, striking his head against the outfield wall.



Teammates rushed to check out Springer's condition just before he was carted off the field.

Springer was alert after the incident, but we do not know the nature of his injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswisconsinhouston astrosu.s. & worldmilwaukee brewers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom arrested in connection to 5-year-old's body found in closet
Tropical Storm Fernand forms in Gulf
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
'These are gunshots:' Katy man says during shooting in Odessa
Angry customers pull gun over Popeyes chicken sandwiches
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Dorian before and after photos
ABC13 Evening News for September 3, 2019
Show More
Man wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman
Roof repair scammers preying on the elderly
Pasadena teen with rare condition moves millions on YouTube
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
Team Rubicon deploys to help Dorian victims in the Bahamas
More TOP STORIES News