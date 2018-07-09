EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3732998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lessons by Legends football camp

Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and 4-time Pro Bowler Arian Foster know a thing or two on how to reach the next level.Over 200 athletes looked to gain knowledge and experience from the two at Thorne Stadium Sunday afternoon. The camp focused on all positions, having drills for both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.As Foster put it, the most important lesson is giving the athletes life skills that can prepare them for college and a professional career."Take the skill sets we're teaching you and making them applicable to your life," Foster said, discussing how challenging it is to reach NFL stardom.Johnson enjoyed putting this camp together with no charge, mentioning him not attending his first camp until high school.Players from Santa Fe High School's football team also had a special experience at the camp. 16 players attended the camp and Foster and Johnson hoped it was somewhat of an escape for them.Other NFL players were also in attendance, such as former Texans player Brian Cushing.