It's close to kick-off time and the Houston home team is preparing for its first pre-season game!Fans have poured in and hit the lots for the first tailgate of the football season. The fans have been waiting to see some action from players who were injured last seasonHouston's Deshaun Watson and San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo should see increased action when the Texans and 49ers meet in the second preseason game for both teams.