Ed Oliver wears Houston's 'Be Someone' in suit at NFL Draft

While his ascent to the pros via the draft is taking him away from the only place he's ever called home, he is making sure he wears H-town proudly.
The Houston Cougars defensive tackle tweeted a picture of the lining of his suit jacket that he is wearing in Nashville, the site of this year's offseason festivities.
The lining is a silk-like fabric that is designed with different pictures of the iconic "Be Someone" graffiti on the railroad trestle above Interstate 45.
This here is for the greatest place on earth Houston MF Texas #•€ pic.twitter.com/Foe9zDDFTs— Ed Oliver (@Edoliver_11) April 25, 2019
"This here is for the greatest place on earth Houston MF Texas," Oliver tweeted with the picture.
Oliver wore the suit with pride when he was announced as the 9th overall pick to the Buffalo Bills.
