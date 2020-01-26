Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez gets familiar with EaDo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez joined the team late last season, but is starting to learn the area.ABC13's David Nuño toured BBA Stadium with Ramirez as the striker was enjoying his first week of practice for the 2020 season.The two talked about the soccer vibe in EaDo, and Ramirez remembers being in awe of BBVA Stadium before he started playing for the Dynamo.Ramirez and his wife are expecting their second child soon, and says fatherhood gives his career more purpose.The Dynamo open their season at home on Saturday, Feb. 29, against the LA Galaxy.Watch the video above to see more from Ramirez's visit with ABC13.