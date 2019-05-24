Sports

Craig Biggio's son making MLB debut with Blue Jays

TORONTO, Ontario, Canada -- Blue Jays prospect Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was brought up by Toronto on Friday and set to make his major league debut against San Diego.

Biggio was in the lineup to bat eighth and play second base, the position where his father won four Gold Glove awards playing for Houston. The elder Biggio is in Toronto to attend his son's debut.

Toronto last month gave a debut to the son of a Hall of Famer, and third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has become a regular starter. Among the Blue Jays top minor league prospects is Bo Bichette, whose father Dante played in the majors.

A fifth-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Cavan Biggio hit .307 with six homers and 26 RBIs in 42 games at Triple-A.

Biggio was one of four players to join the Blue Jays on Friday. Toronto recalled infielder/outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and left-hander Thomas Pannone from Triple-A, and added lefty Zac Rosscup, who was claimed on waivers from Seattle on Thursday.

Biggio's contract was selected from Buffalo of the International League, and outfielder Billy McKinney and infielder Richard Ureña were optioned to Triple-A. Left-handed knuckleballer Ryan Feirabend was designated for assignment and right-hander Elvis Luciano was placed on the bereavement list.

SEE ALSO:

Craig Biggio gives invaluable 'hall of fame' expertise to Houston Astros players
EMBED More News Videos

Craig Biggio becomes 'lifer' with latest Astros spring training visit



6 fast facts about Hall of Famer Craig Biggio
EMBED More News Videos

6 fast facts about Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, who spent his entire career with the Houston Astros.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbhouston astrostoronto blue jays
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News