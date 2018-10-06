HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --On the corner of West Dallas and Gillette Street, a vacant lot underwent a transformation as seen only on TV.
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church took the overgrown lot and turned it into a football field for the youth of Houston.
"We are providing an opportunity for kids to have a safe place to play football and learn character," said Dr. Misha Lesley-Burkins, who is the Director of Children's Ministry at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
The church's ties in the community run deep. Good Hope Church started right in Freedmen's Town inside the Fourth Ward 146 years ago.
The lot was owned by the church, but remained unused for many years. Instead of letting the lot go to waste, the church decided it was the perfect opportunity to give kids a chance to play sports and interact with others.
"We offer this at a reduced rate and have sponsors," Lesley-Burkins said. "We just want as many kids to participate as possible."
The church plans on having their youth football league play for the next six weeks, but their hope is that it transforms into something bigger.
"Hopefully I'll be here for many, many years to come," said Lesley-Burkins.
To learn more or to get involved with Good Hope Church and their youth program, visit their website.