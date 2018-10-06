SPORTS

GRIDIRON TRANSFORMATION: Church transforms vacant lot into field overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church transformed this vacant lot into a football field overnight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On the corner of West Dallas and Gillette Street, a vacant lot underwent a transformation as seen only on TV.

Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church took the overgrown lot and turned it into a football field for the youth of Houston.

"We are providing an opportunity for kids to have a safe place to play football and learn character," said Dr. Misha Lesley-Burkins, who is the Director of Children's Ministry at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

The church's ties in the community run deep. Good Hope Church started right in Freedmen's Town inside the Fourth Ward 146 years ago.

The lot was owned by the church, but remained unused for many years. Instead of letting the lot go to waste, the church decided it was the perfect opportunity to give kids a chance to play sports and interact with others.

"We offer this at a reduced rate and have sponsors," Lesley-Burkins said. "We just want as many kids to participate as possible."

The church plans on having their youth football league play for the next six weeks, but their hope is that it transforms into something bigger.

"Hopefully I'll be here for many, many years to come," said Lesley-Burkins.

To learn more or to get involved with Good Hope Church and their youth program, visit their website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballchurchcommunityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
College football player dies after jumping from dorm room
Gonzalez, Bregman lift Astros over Indians for 2-0 ALDS lead
Astros' Gerrit Cole in company of Tom Seaver with 12 K's, no walks
Baby Verlander made a special appearance during Game 2
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead at second scene connected to restaurant shootout
Bregman, Gonzalez power Astros to Game 2 win, lead series 2-0
Warm and humid with only a slight chance of rain
Baby Verlander made a special appearance during Game 2
What does Cleveland have to offer Houston in a bet?
Kavanaugh's confirmation prompts mixed reactions
Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Houston's Top 10 Haunted Houses
Show More
Kavanaugh Confirmation: How every U.S. Senator voted
Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law creates custom-made gear
Burger Joint offers free milkshakes for every Astros homerun
Missouri City PD goes pink for breast cancer awareness
Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches
More News