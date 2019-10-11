Sports

Check out some of the best Astros related tattoos

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While most fans would rather support the Astros with fresh apparel, some fans prefer to sport fresh ink.

Many fans commemorated the World Series championship in 2017 with unique tattoos, but they didn't stop!

Tattoo artist Aaron Bates with Imperial Tattoo Company in Sugar Land is the mastermind behind this one-of-a-kind piece a fan got near their ankle, emblazoned with the Astros logo.



One fan wanted something a little different and went for an Astros frog. This was created by Tony Wayne, also an artist at Imperial Tattoo Company, just last month.



"I had so much fun with this Astros frog," said Wayne. "I would love to do more animals doing funny stuff."

Meanwhile, Astros fans in Weslaco, Texas also sported fresh ink. Emmanuel Llanos with Black Lotus Tattoo Studio says those fans are certainly rooting for the Astros!



When the Astros won the 2017 title, one Texas man made a World Series bet with his daughter, leading to his first-ever tattoo.

