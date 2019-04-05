Sports

Finn Hall now offering its parking garage for Astros game days

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Finding game day parking a little pricey? Combine your favorite eats with a spot to park downtown for the Astros' home games. Finn Hall offers parking in its garage at 803 Fannin. Park in one of the 1,100 available spots, and only pay $7.50.

Garage operators say this is how it works:

1. Park at 803 Fannin up to three hours before the game starts

2. Come into Finn Hall before, during, or after the game and order anything to eat or drink.

3. Show your receipt to one of the bartenders and Finn Hall will validate your parking ticket

They add, you can leave your car there for up to three hours after the game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosbaseballparking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News