Finn Hall now offering its parking garage for Astros game days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Finding game day parking a little pricey? Combine your favorite eats with a spot to park downtown for the Astros' home games. Finn Hall offers parking in its garage at 803 Fannin. Park in one of the 1,100 available spots, and only pay $7.50.
Garage operators say this is how it works:
1. Park at 803 Fannin up to three hours before the game starts
2. Come into Finn Hall before, during, or after the game and order anything to eat or drink.
3. Show your receipt to one of the bartenders and Finn Hall will validate your parking ticket
They add, you can leave your car there for up to three hours after the game.
