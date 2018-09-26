SPORTS

CELEBRATION! Astros finally pop bottles for AL West title

EMBED </>More Videos

'IT'S A CELEBRATION': Astros finally pop bottles for AL West title (Footage courtesy of Houston Astros)

TORONTO, Canada (KTRK) --
It may come as dubious, but after the Houston Astros lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, the team celebrated.

You see, the Astros had to wait more than 15 hours to crack open the champagne on winning a second straight American League West championship. After their win Tuesday night, they had to wait for the outcome of the Oakland-Seattle game that ended hours later in the middle of the night.

Oakland lost in a game decided by a walk-off home run in extra innings.

The Astros were indeed watching, and as the fly ball in Seattle sailed out, the team and their wives and girlfriends appropriately erupted:



At that moment, they were AL West titleholders. But they would have to hold off on the proper celebration until after they completed their matinee game, which turned out to mean much less than what could have happened if Oakland won.

In the video above, you can be a part of the celebration.

READ MORE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mauro Manotas secures first U.S. Open Cup title in Houston Dynamo history
Houston Dynamo dominant in US Open Cup final victory
Blue Jays give Gibbons winning home finale, Astros party on
Lance McCullers Jr. offers playoff ticket to young special needs fan
More Sports
Top Stories
Astros players to girl scolded at game: 'Keep cheering'
Houston teen accused of killing both his parents to speak out
Houston Dynamo dominant in US Open Cup final victory
For Cruz and O'Rourke, turnout is key in senate race
Congressional candidates spar in town hall debate at UHD
Houston woman finds 2ct diamond ring inside loaner car
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of Senate Judiciary hearing
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
Show More
Former Harris Co. deputy acquitted in suspect kicking case
Body of UH student found a year after his disappearance
Flares and smoke seen at east Houston refinery
Body of 19-year-old man found at park in Missouri City
Firefighter accused of sexually assaulting off-duty deputy
More News