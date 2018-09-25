SPORTS

PLAYOFF FEVER: Astros playoff tickets go on sale Friday

Just days after clinching a playoff spot, tickets appeared on StubHub for the postseason.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One week after clinching a playoff spot, tickets to the Houston Astros opening round will go on sale Friday.

The tickets will be available starting at 9:00 a.m., and can only be purchased by phone or online.

Due to such a limited number of tickets, fans are encouraged to guarantee their tickets to the 2018 postseason by purchasing 2019 season tickets.

Some tickets are also already on sale via StubHub after season ticket holders were allowed early access.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office.
